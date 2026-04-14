"He’s already got worst President in the history of America on lock, but I’m gonna go ahead and take the honour of pronouncing Trump Worst American of All Time." Jack White is distinctly unimpressed by Donald Trump's now-deleted AI Jesus post

Jack White has declared Donald Trump the 'Worst American of All Time', after the US President posted - and swiftly deleted - a bizarre AI-generated image of himself as a Christ-like healer.

Following a lengthy verbal attack on the US-born Pope Leo XIV on his social media platform Truth Social, on Sunday, April 14, Trump posted the image, which shows him dressed in biblical robes as he leans over a man in a hospital bed, while a demon from hell lurks in the background.

The post drew widespread criticism from some of the most vocal Trump supporters on the Christian Right, with some accusing the President of blasphemy.

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Trump then deleted the controversial image, and claimed that it merelty depicted him as a doctor "making people better".



"And I do make people better," he told reporters. "I make people a lot better."

Jack White, for one, was not impressed,.

"Hey evangelical Christians?," he posted on Instagram, "Remember that anti-Christ you been squawking about all these years and how he'd present himself as Christlike and bring about the end of days with a final war in the Middle East involving Jerusalem? Well... check out your boy now!

"Listen, if the felonies, epstein files, rapes, bombing of schoolchildren, gestapo ICE agents attacking his own citizens, threatening to invade Greenland, Cuba, Venezuela and Iran all didn't convince you that you fell for this deranged grifter, maybe this lil' post will? How can any so called Christian support him after this blasphemy? How could any Catholic support him after he attacks the character of their Pope multiple times?



"How did so many millions of people fall for this conman?" White added. "He's already got worst President in the history of America on lock, but I'm gonna go ahead and take the honor of pronouncing trump "Worst American of All Time." P.S.: after some backlash (looks like SOME christians actually take their own religion seriously) trump is now saying that this AI image depicts him as a doctor for the Red Cross! He lies, then lies about the lie, then doubles down on that lie with another lie and they Just. Keep. Falling. For. It."

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White has been consistent in his contempt for Donald Trump, who he previously called "scum".

A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite) A photo posted by on

Last week, White added UK and Ireland shows to his 2026 world tour.

He will play:



Aug 25: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Aug 26: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Aug 28: Bristol The Prospect Building, UK

Aug 29: Newcastle 02 City Hall, UK

Aug 31: Belfast The Telegraph Building, UK



Sep 01: Dublin 3Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Sep 02: Dublin 3Olympia Theatre, Ireland



The Detroit-born singer/songwriter also released two new songs, G.O.D. and the Broken Ribs and Derecho Demonico, available as a seven inch vinyl single from his Third Man Records label.