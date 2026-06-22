"It’s fertility, resistance, sensitivity. Something that belongs to men, too." Rising Italian black metallers Bianca are bringing a new vision to the genre

As the next wave of black metal continues redrawing the map, Bianca arrive not as tentative newcomers but as visionaries already fluent in its new contours. Formed in 2024 by bassist and principal writer Ͷ, along with vocalist B, guitarist ES and drummer Sathrath, the fiery Italians released their self-titled debut in 2025 - an utterly thrilling eight-track affair that showcases seismic waves of blackened riffage and icepick shrieks, balanced with spectral vocals, doomy atmospherics and post-BM’s cinematic swell.

“We don’t see rules,” says B, turning up to our chat in a Gaerea shirt. “We see black metal as a language.”

It’s a crucial distinction. In a genre that can treat tradition like scripture, Bianca use the second wave’s frostbitten brutality as raw material rather than relic. Ͷ and B’s influences - ranging from Watain and Marduk to Blut Aus Nord, Akhlys and Witch Club Satan - aren’t paraded as fandom; they function as coordinates suggesting where black metal might yet travel.

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What emerges feels at once recognisable and bracingly new: black metal fluent in its own history, yet unwilling to be contained by it. Central to Bianca’s identity is the concept of the feminine - not as gender, but as inner dimension.

We don’t see rules. We see black metal as a language. B

“It’s fertility, resistance, sensitivity,” B explains. “Something that belongs to men, too.”

Sonically, that manifests in her ability to pivot from piercing, banshee-like screams to ethereal cleans without fracture.

“The question mark going into the album was finding the voice,” says Ͷ, “We wanted something really different to fit inside this project and I think we nailed it.”

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Tracks like Abysmal and the epic To The Twilight highlight this claim - immersive, three-dimensional works that suggest that vast possibilities within the realm of black metal remain unexplored. For listeners craving intensity with intelligence, and evolution without dilution, Bianca are required listening.

Sounds Like: A glacial surge of black metal orthodoxy twisted into something vast and visionary.

For Fans Of: Watain, Deathspell Omega, Chelsea Wolfe

Listen To: Abysmal

Bianca is out now via Avantgarde Music