American Head Charge bassist Chad Hanks dead at 46

American Head Charge bassist Chad Hanks has died at the age of 46.

It’s been reported that he had been battling a terminal illness over recent months.

The band’s former guitarist Ted Hallows said in a Facebook post: “Rest In Peace my friend. You will be missed and your music will live on forever. Thank you for making me a better guitarist and thank you for all the great memories we shared together. Love you man and won’t ever forget you. RIP Chad.”

The band’s vocalist Cameron Heacock later posted a moving image on Facebook of him leaning over Hanks’ bed, with their foreheads touching.

A benefit concert has been organised for November 26 in Minneapolis, where money raised will go towards covering Hanks’ final expenses.

Blue Felix, Black Flood Diesel, The Omega Sequence, Outside The Murder, Strate Jak It and Aaron Zilch will perform, while there will be limited edition t-shirts, stickers, patches and buttons available.

A silent auction will also be held featuring rare American Head Charge merchandise.

