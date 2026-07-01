"There were many times when I couldn’t stop crying before a show." How one of Japanese metalcore's biggest stars reinvented himself and left behind his tough guy persona

During his decade singing for Japanese metalcore band Crystal Lake, Ryo Kinoshita was a hyperactive force – a man with enough charisma he could trigger moshpits during a soundcheck.

But offstage, at the height of his fame, he was struggling with a mental health condition called adaptive (or adjustment) disorder – an intense emotional or behavioural reaction to a stressful event.

In 2022, he quit the band, referencing his condition in a statement: “Sometimes everything becomes pitch black and you can’t move like a corpse,” he wrote.

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“There were many times when I couldn’t stop crying before a live show.”

In Crystal Lake, I had to be a tough guy and behave a certain way, but not anymore. I’m free. Ryo Kinoshita

Today, he tells Hammer that he was “going to give up my musical career and open a taco shop”.

But a phone call from long-time friend Yosh Morita (of Survive Said The Prophet) changed everything.

“He told me I had to keep writing music, and that I was a treasure of the scene. He dragged me out of it.”

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With his friend’s support, Ryo put together the band that eventually became Knosis. It might share some similarities with Crystal Lake, but there’s one crucial difference: “I’m not trying to be a tough guy or someone else,” he beams.

“In Crystal Lake, it was like I was bound by a kind of silent understanding of being a metal singer… I had to be a tough guy and behave a certain way, but not anymore. I’m free.”

Debut album Genknosis is an exhilarating combination of metalcore and hyper-aggressive techno, punk, and industrial. Despite the darkness, the overall message is a positive one.

“The lyrical themes can be dark, but it’s about overcoming the negativity. I want everyone to feel motivated and live a better life,” Ryo says. “When I was in Crystal Lake, I was always asking, ‘Why don’t I have this?’ Now I don’t take anything for granted. I’m living a dream.”

Genknosis is out now via Sharptone.

IN SHORT

SOUNDS LIKE: Over-caffeinated metalcore gatecrashing an illegal rave

FOR FANS OF: The Ghost Inside, Atari Teenage Riot, Crystal Lake

LISTEN TO: Yakusai