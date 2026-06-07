"I've got some ideas." Glen Matlock open to writing new Sex Pistols material with Frank Carter

Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock says he is open to the idea of writing new material with vocalist Frank Carter.

Gallows frontman Carter joined the punk icons in 2024 after Johnny Rotten (aka John Lydon) fell out with Matlock, Steve Jones and Paul Cook over Danny Boyle's Disney+ biopic series about the band.

Carter's performances with the Pistols have been widely praised and now Matlock is considering whether there is a scenario in which they could record new songs together.

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He tells UCR: "Frank's great. I hadn't really thought this through before, but working with him, it was kind of like working with John, who did write the most fantastic lyrics.

"Frank writes lyrics and all, but we haven't got to that stage with him yet. But it was like we was full of youthful exuberance with John before he got his face in the newspapers, there's a kind of a bit more of an open honesty.

"He's kind of revitalised us, really, you know? I think he's the right man for the job.

"I've got some ideas, if everybody wants to do it, and then you know, there's ... who owns the name of the Sex Pistols. It's more complicated than just doing it. Who knows?"

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Elsewhere in the interview, Matlock discusses the Pistols' origins and early days, as well as their first foray into the United States.

The Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter begin a North American tour in September.

Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter North American tour 2026

Sep 11: Dallas Longhorn Ballroom, TX

Sep 12: Austin Emo’s, TX

Sep 13: Houston House of Blues, TX

Sep 15: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Sep 17: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Sep 21: Toronto HISTORY, Canada

Sep 22: Montreal L’Olympia Canda

Sep 25: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Sep 28: Boston Royale, MA

Sep 29: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Oct 01: Cleveland The Agora, OH

Oct 03: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Oct 04: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

Oct 06: Minneapolis The Fillmore, MN

Oct 09: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Oct 10: Salt Lake City The Union Event Center, UT

Oct 12: Seattle Showbox SoDo, WA

Oct 14: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Oct 16: San Diego SOMA, CA

Oct 17: Phoenix Marquee Theatre, AZ

Oct 18: Los Angeles The Hollywood Palladium, CA