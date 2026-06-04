Ginger Wildheart has made it clear that he has no interest in reuniting what many consider to be The Wildhearts' "classic" lineup.

The frontman, who was diagnosed with Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL) earlier this year but is not seeking treatment, made his position clear after the band's former guitarist CJ Wildheart told Classic Rock that he'd welcome a reunion.

"Never, ever gonna happen," Ginger posted on X, before going on to comment on fans' reactions.

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"Nostalgia for a miserable past is insanity," he told one fan, before telling another, "The vibe in the new band is the polar opposite of the vibe in the old band. I would rather cut my hands off than be that miserable again."

When one commentator suggested that a one-off reunion would be "beautiful", Ginger responded with, "I can't think of anything worse," before professing his happiness with the current Wildhearts' lineup again. "I’m in love with the people in this band," he said. "Happily married with the new band. Have no interest in getting back with the ex."

The Wildhearts' "classic" lineup (Ginger Wildheart alongside CJ Wildheart, bassist Danny McCormack and drummer Rich Battersby) last performed together on the 21st Century Love Songs tour at the end of 2021, before disbanding the following year.

The band's current lineup, which worked on last year's Satanic Rites of the Wildhearts, finds Ginger joined by bassist "Random" Jon Poole, guitarist Ben Marsden, drummer Charles Evans and keyboardist Carol Hodge. They have shows scheduled throughout the summer. Full dates below.

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Never, ever gonna happen 😂 https://t.co/nwlMvLAWfuJune 4, 2026

Jun 11: Huddersfield Parish, UK

Jul 16: Shipley Kirkgate Centre, UK

Jul 17: Bedford Esquires, UK

Jul 18: Bridgwater The Palace Nightclub, UK

Jul 19: Maidstone Maid of Stone Festival 2026, UK

Jul 20: Birmingham XOYO Birmingham, UK

Aug 08: Southampton The Brook, UK

Aug 09: Stockport Firevolt Rock Festival 2026, UK

Aug 10: Reading Sub89, UK

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