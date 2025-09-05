The Allman Brothers will forever be associated with the city of Macon, GA. Today, fans can visit The Allman Brothers Band Museum, situated in the 'The Big House' on Vineville Ave, where the band and various family members and associates lived from 1970-1973.

Now, they can stay at another of guitarist Duane Allman's former homes. The five-bedroom, three-bathroom property in downtown Macon, known as 'The Southern Rock Mansion', sleeps up to 11 people and is available as a short-term vacation rental from US$1000 per night ($1200 on weekends).

Duane Allman lived at the house with his girlfriend Donna and their infant daughter Galadrielle for less than a year before moving to Vineville Ave in January 1970.

The house has been painstakingly decorated to pay tribute to its illustrious past, creating "a unique immersive rock'n'roll experience for guests to stay where musical history was made."

This includes two murals of Allman, a hallway shrine to the guitarist featuring vintage photographs and concert posters, and a music room with a ceiling lined with album covers. Eagle-eyed readers will notice copies of Deep Purple's Perfect Strangers, Boston's debut album, Bat Out Of Hell and, uhm, Men At Work's debut album Rhythm Of Youth amongst their number.

"We love the music scene here," owner Ed Hubbard tells WGMT. "There’s plenty of places to watch live music. And we’re Allman Brothers fans. When the opportunity to get this place came about it felt like it was made to happen."

Holidaymakers keen to make the most of Allman-themed accommodation in Macon will be delighted to learn that other options include an Allman Brothers-inspired rental unit and an apartment Gregg Allman lived in in the early 1970s.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Ed Hubbard)