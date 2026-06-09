"This record focuses on my grievances with the modern world, AI, genocide, climate change, the power elite, $$$$ hoarding pigs." Chat Pile announce third album Who Loves The Sun

Chat Pile have announced details of their forthcoming third album Who Loves The Sun.



The Oklahoma City-based quartet will release the follow-up to 2024's Cool World via The Flenser on September 4. A first taste of the record, in the form of new single Deep Blue, is out now.

"This record focuses on my grievances with the modern world," says frontman Raygun Busch. "AI, genocide, climate change, the power elite, $$$$ hoarding pigs - all that shit fucks up your life and mine. The band is definitely stretching out their abilities on the album and I too felt inspired to go further- as a huge fan of Boston, I like to think Brad Delp is somewhere up there, smiling down, as I take the layering to new heights, but who can say? We have fun with it."



Bassist Stin adds, "This album contains a healthy dose of the usual Chat Pile airing of grievances against the state of the world, but deeper at it's heart I feel Who Loves the Sun is grappling with the challenges of trying to keep one's humanity in a time of extreme anti-humanity."



Commenting on Deep Blue, the bassist adds, "This is the first track we wrote for the album and the one that helped set the tone for the whole thing. I personally love this because it sounds like Chat Pile doing a Billy Squire [Squier] song. It's our Lonely is the Night, which is actually a fake Led Zeppelin song so who knows what the hell we're actually doing here?"

Raygun adds, "Technology is rapidly ruining our lives, all promise seemingly squandered on the worst things, like killing people, wasting resources, destroying art- shrinking our brains and pulling us further apart than ever before."

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A press statement about the record reads: "Whereas their debut album God’s Country depicted a particularly American flavor of dread, and the follow up Cool World showed a cruel planet defined by global systemic violence, Who Loves The Sun now peels back the skin on how a collective indifference for a decaying world defines this new century. Touring off the back of their previous albums in part lent itself a confidence in the universality of their music.



"Spanning imagery of coastlines devouring cities as a result of inaction on climate change, the dread of working dead-end jobs, and the species’ collective submission to data-driven inauthenticity, Who Loves The Sun depicts the common experience of existing in a doom loop which feeds the malaise that permeates all aspects of our lives."