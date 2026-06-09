Jack White at the "Jack White: These Thoughts May Disappear" exhibition at Newport Street Gallery on May 28, 2026 in London, England

Jack White has launched his seventh solo album, Frozen Charlotte. Like 2024's No Name album – which was initially given away for free at Third Man stores in Detroit, London, and Nashville – White has elected not to make a formal announcement regarding the release. Instead, Frozen Charlotte was quietly made available for pre-order via the Third Man webstore, with a shipping date on July 10.

White has also released a new track, Dollar Bill, which will appear on the album alongside previous single releases G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs and Derecho Demonico.

"Frozen Charlotte - the 7th studio album from Jack White shows the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer at his best," reads the product description, "backed by an incredible band (Patrick Keeler on drums, Dominic Davis on bass, Bobby Emmett on keys) whose collective hand is scorching hot after coming off a tour of universally-acclaimed performances. Instead of resting on a “job well done”, they went straight to work in the studio and laid down what became Frozen Charlotte.

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"Recorded in White's Third Man Studio in Nashville, this album shows Jack carrying on the same raucous, raw, and frenetic energy from his lauded 2024 album, No Name. 13 tracks of distinct feel and tone, Frozen Charlotte is an intense rock and roll punch with never far behind blues underpinnings… all of which fits right at home with long time fans while leaving an inviting open door to newcomers alike."

Former Whites Stripes leader White, who is currently exhibiting his artwork at Damien Hirst’s Newport Street Gallery in London, has a busy touring schedule lined up for the rest of the year, including dates in Europe, the UK and the US. Full dates below.

Dollar Bill - YouTube Watch On

Jack White: Frozen Charlotte tracklist

G.O.D. And The Broken Ribs

Derecho Demonico

There’s Nobody There

Raising The Grain

You’ll Never Fix Me

Nobody Knows

Dollar Bill

I Can’t Believe What I’m Hearing

Thick As Thieves

All Alone Again

She’s In A Frenzy

Making Contact

Neighbors Blues

Jun 12-14: Best Kept Secret Festival, Netherlands

Jun 18: Lyon Les Nuits de Fourvière, France

Jun 19: Camaiore La Prima Estate, Italy

Jun 21: Lignano Sabbiadoro Arena Alpe Adria, Italy

Jun 22-24: Zagreb,INMusic Festival, Croatia

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Jul 10: Washington DC The Anthem

Jul 11: New York Brooklyn Paramount, NY

Jul 12: New York Brooklyn Paramount, NY

Jul 14: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, Canada

Jul 15: Champlain Valley Exposition, VT

Jul 17: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA

Jul 21: Indianapolis Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, IN

Jul 23: Chicago Radius, IL

Jul 24: Chicago The Salt Shed (Outdoors), IL

Jul 25: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Aug 21: Almaty Park Live Almaty, Kazakhstan

Aug 22-23: Istanbul Babylon Soundgarden, Turkey

Aug 25: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Aug 26: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Aug 28: Bristol The Prospect Building, UK

Aug 29: Newcastle 02 City Hall, UK

Aug 31: Belfast The Telegraph Building, UK



Sep 01: Dublin 3Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Sep 02: Dublin 3Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Sep 18: Cincinnati MegaCorp Pavilion, OH

Sep 19: Borderland Festival, NY

Sep 20: Richmond TBA, VA

Sep 24: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

Sep 25: Pomona Fox Theater, CA

Sep 28: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Sep 29: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Sep 30: Del Mar The Sound, CA



Oct 02: Las Vegas Fontainebleau Las Vegas, NV

Oct 03: Phoenix Arizona Financial Theatre, AZ

Oct 04: Albuquerque Revel, NM

Oct 06: Austin Moody Amphitheater, TX

Oct 07: Dallas The Bomb Factory, TX

Oct 09: Nashville The Truth, TN

Nov 08: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Nov 09: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Nov 10: Milwaukee Landmark Credit Union Live, WI

Nov 12: Pittsburgh Citizens Live at The Wylie, PA

Nov 13: Charlotte The Fillmore Charlotte, NC

Nov 14: Charlotte The Fillmore Charlotte, NC

Nov 16: Orlando Hard Rock Live Orlando, FL

Nov 17: Miami Beach The Fillmore, FL:

Nov 18: Miami Beach The Fillmore, FL

Nov 20: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Nov 21: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

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