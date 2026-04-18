Charity cuts ties with Sharon Osbourne after social media post in which she suggests she will attend Tommy Robinson's anti-immigration rally
Homelessness charity Centrepoint drops Sharon Osbourne as celebrity ambassador after her apparent support for far right movement
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Sharon Osbourne has been dropped as a celebrity ambassador by a UK homelessness charity after she voiced her support on social media for an anti-immigration march led by far right figure Tommy Robinson.
Centrepoint is a charity which provides accommodation and support to people aged 16 to 25 who are experiencing homelessness. Sharon had been an ambassador for the group, but they have cut ties with her this week.
It comes after she commented on a social media post by controversial right wing commentator Robinson – real name Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon – who is promoting the so-called Unite the Kingdom rally in London next month.Article continues below
Sharon, the widow of late Black Sabbath icon Ozzy Osbourne, replied to his post with: "See you at the march."
In a statement to the Guardian, a spokesperson for Centrepoint says: "This sort of event does not align with our values. Centrepoint has a proud history of supporting young people whatever their background, ethnicity or religion.
"If we want young people to thrive in this country then we need to ensure our society continues to allow them to live without fear and able to access the opportunities they need to start education or work and leave homelessness behind."
Thanking Sharon for her previous support, the statement continues: "While Sharon supported us on this campaign, for which she was referred to as an ambassador as is standard for Omaze prize draws, she is not an official ongoing ambassador of Centrepoint and we have no plans to work together in the future."
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A previous Unite the Kingdom event in 2025 attracted more than 100,000 people with Robinson and Elon Musk among the speakers. There were 25 arrests and 26 police officers were injured.
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
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