Charity cuts ties with Sharon Osbourne after social media post in which she suggests she will attend Tommy Robinson's anti-immigration rally

Sharon Osbourne has been dropped as a celebrity ambassador by a UK homelessness charity after she voiced her support on social media for an anti-immigration march led by far right figure Tommy Robinson.

Centrepoint is a charity which provides accommodation and support to people aged 16 to 25 who are experiencing homelessness. Sharon had been an ambassador for the group, but they have cut ties with her this week.

It comes after she commented on a social media post by controversial right wing commentator Robinson – real name Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon – who is promoting the so-called Unite the Kingdom rally in London next month.

Article continues below

Sharon, the widow of late Black Sabbath icon Ozzy Osbourne, replied to his post with: "See you at the march."

In a statement to the Guardian, a spokesperson for Centrepoint says: "This sort of event does not align with our values. Centrepoint has a proud history of supporting young people whatever their background, ethnicity or religion.

"If we want young people to thrive in this country then we need to ensure our society continues to allow them to live without fear and able to access the opportunities they need to start education or work and leave homelessness behind."

Thanking Sharon for her previous support, the statement continues: "While Sharon supported us on this campaign, for which she was referred to as an ambassador as is standard for Omaze prize draws, she is not an official ongoing ambassador of Centrepoint and we have no plans to work together in the future."

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A previous Unite the Kingdom event in 2025 attracted more than 100,000 people with Robinson and Elon Musk among the speakers. There were 25 arrests and 26 police officers were injured.