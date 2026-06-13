Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi named MBE in King's Birthday Honours

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has been named an MBE in the King's Birthday Honours.

Iommi, 78, has been awarded what he describes as the "unbelievable honour" for his services to music and charity.

He says: "What an unbelievable honour to receive an MBE.

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"Music has been my life and I've been very lucky to share this journey with many amazing people and fans, and I'm very grateful for all the support along the way.

"It's been a privilege doing something I love and then to see that music connect with so many over the years.

"And, to be able to help raise money for charities close to my heart has meant the world to me."

Iommi founded Sabbath in Birmingham, England, in 1968 alongside drummer Bill Ward, bassist Geezer Butler and vocalist Ozzy Osbourne, who died last year.

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Having been diagnosed with lymphoma in 2012, Iommi became an advocate for cancer patients. He has also dedicated himself to humanitarian work such as international disaster relief.

But it is for his work with Black Sabbath that he is most widely known. He is hailed as one of the creators of the heavy metal genre and is often referred to as the Godfather of Heavy Metal.

An MBE, or Member of the Order of the British Empire, is awarded by the reigning monarch to recognise oustanding service in fields including science, public service, charity or the arts.

They are awarded each year as part of the monarch's official Birthday celebrations.

Last month, Iommi was also honoured by his hometown of Birmingham when he was the recipient of the Lord Mayor's Award.

Birmingham City Council said the award recognised heavy metal's "continued impact on the cultural landscape of Birmingham, enriching millions of people's lives and enhancing Birmingham's national and international reputation".