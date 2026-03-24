Pentangle drummer Terry Cox, who also played on David Bowie's Space Oddity, has died, aged 89
Drummer Terry Cox was part of the classic Pentangle line-up alongside Jacqui McShee, Bert Jansch, John Renbourn and Danny Thompson
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Pentangle drummer Terry Cox, who also drummed on David Bowie's Space Oddity single, has died, aged 89, the band have confirmed.
In a short statement on their social media pages, Pentangle said, "Terry Cox R.I.P. One of Pentangle's five points of light - a drummer of rare instinct and imagination. Alongside Danny Thompson, he formed a rhythm section that redefined the boundaries of folk, jazz, and beyond. Our love and condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who knew him."
Cox's passing leaves singer Jacqui McShee as the sole remaining band member from the classic line-up that recorded the band's first six studio albums from 1968's The Penangle through to 1976's Solomon's Seal. Guitarist Bert Jansch died in 2011, followed by fellow guitarist John Renbourn in 2015. Bassist Danny Thompson passed away last year.Article continues below
Cox featured in the band's 80s reunion, playing in a wheelchair at early shows after breaking his leg in an accident, and he appeared on the first two of three 80s albums, 1985's Open The Door and 1986's In The Round. He was also part of the reunion of the celebrated line-up in both 2008 and 2011.
Away from Pentangle, Cox also worked with Elton John, Alexis Korner, Mike Batt, Scott Walker, Rupert Hine, Long John Baldry, Rick Springfield, Charles Aznavour and more. In the early 70s he had a songwriting partnership with Lysneyt de Paul and The Alan Parsons Project's Lenny Zakatek, which resulted in two singles, under the Zakatek banner.
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Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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