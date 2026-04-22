"His songwriting, musicianship and distinctive spirit helped create music that has lasted far beyond its era." Steve Winwood pays tribute to fellow Traffic founder Dave Mason
Dave Mason and Steve Winwood founded Traffic in 1967 alongside Jim Capaldi and Chris Wood
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Steve Winwood has paid tribute to fellow Traffic co-founder Dave Mason, whose death at the age of 79 was announced yesterday.
“We were deeply saddened to hear of Dave Mason’s passing," says Winwood. "Dave was part of Traffic during its earliest chapter and played an important role in shaping the band’s sound and identity during that time. His songwriting, musicianship and distinctive spirit helped create music that has lasted far beyond its era, and continues to mean so much to listeners around the world.
"Those years remain a special part of the band’s story, and Dave’s contribution to them is not forgotten. His place in that history will always be remembered, and through the music, his presence endures.Article continues below
"At this sad time, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and all those who loved him and his music."
Mason and Winwood founded Traffic in 1967 when the latter musician, having made his name with the Spencer Davis Group, hooked up with Mason, Jim Capaldi and Chris Wood, three musicians he'd played with during after-hours jam sessions at the Elbow Room, a bohemian club in Birmingham.
Mason played with Traffic for three brief stints – in 1967, 1968 and 1971 – but was a big part of their early success, penning the band's first two hits, Hole In My Shoe and Feelin' Alright? He joined Winwood and Capaldi onstage when Traffic were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.
Winwood is now the only surviving member of Traffic's debut lineup. Saxophone and flute player Chris Wood died in 1983, and drummer Jim Capaldi passed away in 2005.
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Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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