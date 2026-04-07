New Hawkwind release unearths the late Huw Lloyd-Langton's final recording with the band

A new release from Hawkwind, Psychedelic Selection, described as blurring "the lines between studio album, archive excavation and future transmission", features the very final recording with the band and guitarist Huw Lloyd-Langton, and is released in June.

Lloyd-Langton, who died in 2012, was a member of Hawkwind throughout various phases of their career, featuring on the band's 1970 self-titled debut album before leaving and rejoining in 1979. He left again in 1998, and was again with the band from 2001-2 before ill-health forced him to quit. He would occasionally support Hawkwind performing acoustic sets.

Lloyd-Langton features on a reimagined version of Hurry Sundown, from that Hawkwind debut album, which sits alongside The Demented Man and Those Days Of The Underground, while live-in-the-studio recordings of PSI Power and The Traveller Of Space also feature.

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Psychedelic Selection also features two new compositions, Four Legs Good, Two Legs Bad and There Are Fairies In The Garden, as well as tracks drawn from associated projects, including Dave Brock’s unreleased Dance And Trance material (Land Of Min, Out Of Luck) and Magnus Martin’s Ocean’s Spiral.

"It’s made up of previously unheard and rare recordings from various projects of the past, the present and the future that we hope you will find interesting," the band say.

Psychedelic Selection is released through Cherry Red Records on June 12, on double vinyl, CD, digitally and through all streaming platforms.

Pre-order Psychedelic Sensation.

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