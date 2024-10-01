Arctangent announces first bands for 2025, including Between The Buried And Me (playing Colors in full) and headliners Karnivool

Bristol prog metal festival Arctangent has announced its first bands for 2025, including headliners Karnivool.

Also on the bill will be Between The Buried And Me. The American prog metal outfit be performing two sets, one of which will see them play lauded 2007 album Colors in full.

Melvins, Rolo Tomassi, Dvne, Burner, We Lost The Sea (performing two sets, including 2015 album Departure Songs in full), Sugar Horse, The Fall Of Troy (performing 2005 album Doppelganger in full) and a reuniting Kylesa have also been confirmed.

See all the names in the poster embedded below.

Arctangent organiser and booker James Scarlett comments: “We go again! We’ve already got some huge reunions in the form of Kylesa, Adebisi Shank and Vessels, plus some legendary albums in full from The Fall Of Troy, We Lost The Sea and Between The Buried And Me. We’re also delighted to welcome Melvins and our Friday headliners, Karnivool, to their first ever ATG. We’re starting as we mean to go on – Arctangent 2025 is going to be ridiculous!”

Karnivool add: “How good is music? It thrills us from our collective hearts, excited to be circling the round, round globe just to play this one show with some amazing acts and friends, Arctangent see you there! How good is music?”

Rolo Tomassi say: “When it came to deciding how to best celebrate our 20th anniversary there was only one thing we had in mind. We’re delighted to be returning to Arctangent and look forward to putting together a special show for this incredibly special festival.”

Kylesa write: “We are thrilled to make our return to the UK under the legendary tents of Arctangent. Looking forward to seeing you all in Bristol!”

Karnivool’s headline set will be a UK exclusive for 2025. The band haven’t released an album since 2013’s Asymmetry, but the Arctangent press release teases new music is “confirmed and on the way”.

Arctangent is held at Fernhill Farm, near Bristol, every August. It will run from August 13 to 16 in 2025. Tickets are available to buy now.

In 2024, the event celebrated its 10th edition and was headlined by Explosions In The Sky, Meshuggah and Mogwai. Metal Hammer attended and named the 12 bands who defined the weekender.