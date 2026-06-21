Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante to miss multiple European tour dates on doctor's orders
Benante, who will miss some high-profile festival dates, will return to action with Anthrax next month
Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante is to miss the majority of the remaining dates of the band's current European tour after succumbing to injury.
"I wanted to let everyone know that I unfortunately injured my right hand and, following my doctor’s orders, I’ll be sitting out a handful of shows from June 20 through July 4 to give it the proper time to heal," says Benante.
"I’m incredibly grateful that Darby Todd will be stepping in behind the kit for these dates and helping keep the shows rolling while I recover. I’m already focused on getting healthy and look forward to being back on the road soon. Thank you all for the support and understanding."
Todd has already deputised for Benante on this tour, filling the Anthrax drum seat when the tour kicked off at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece, last month, while Benante was otherwise engaged with Pantera.
Todd has previously plied his trade with The Darkness, Gary Moore, Joe Lynn Turner, Robert Plant, Paul Gilbert, Jordan Rudess, Martin Barre, Devin Townsend and others.
Benante will miss a number of high-profile shows, including festival dates at France's Hellfest and Copenhell in Denmark, plus several dates on Iron Maiden's Run For Your Lives tour.
Benante is currently scheduled to return to action with Anthrax at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, on July 7. Full schedule below.
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Anthrax: 2026 tour dates
Jun 24: Stockholm Gröna Lund, Sweden
Jun 25: Oslo Tons of Rock, Norway
Jun 26: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark
Jun 28: Lyon 01 Groupama Stadium, France
Jun 30: Ramonville-st-agne Le Bikini, France
Jul 01: Bordeaux Le Rocher De Palmer, France
Jul 02: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain
Jul 04: Cartagena Rock Imperium Festival, Spain
Jul 07: Lisboa Estádio da Luz, Portugal
Sep 03: Montréal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC
Sep 05: Harrison Sports Illustrated Stadium, NJ
Sep 06: Harrison Sports Illustrated Stadium, NJ
Sep 17: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY
Sep 25: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA
Sep 27: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA
Sep 29: San Antonio Alamodome, TX
Oct 02: Mexio City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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