Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante is to miss the majority of the remaining dates of the band's current European tour after succumbing to injury.

"I wanted to let everyone know that I unfortunately injured my right hand and, following my doctor’s orders, I’ll be sitting out a handful of shows from June 20 through July 4 to give it the proper time to heal," says Benante.

"I’m incredibly grateful that Darby Todd will be stepping in behind the kit for these dates and helping keep the shows rolling while I recover. I’m already focused on getting healthy and look forward to being back on the road soon. Thank you all for the support and understanding."

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Todd has already deputised for Benante on this tour, filling the Anthrax drum seat when the tour kicked off at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, Greece, last month, while Benante was otherwise engaged with Pantera.

Todd has previously plied his trade with The Darkness, Gary Moore, Joe Lynn Turner, Robert Plant, Paul Gilbert, Jordan Rudess, Martin Barre, Devin Townsend and others.

Benante will miss a number of high-profile shows, including festival dates at France's Hellfest and Copenhell in Denmark, plus several dates on Iron Maiden's Run For Your Lives tour.

Benante is currently scheduled to return to action with Anthrax at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, on July 7. Full schedule below.

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Jun 24: Stockholm Gröna Lund, Sweden

Jun 25: Oslo Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 26: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark

Jun 28: Lyon 01 Groupama Stadium, France

Jun 30: Ramonville-st-agne Le Bikini, France

Jul 01: Bordeaux Le Rocher De Palmer, France

Jul 02: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 04: Cartagena Rock Imperium Festival, Spain

Jul 07: Lisboa Estádio da Luz, Portugal

Sep 03: Montréal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Sep 05: Harrison Sports Illustrated Stadium, NJ

Sep 06: Harrison Sports Illustrated Stadium, NJ

Sep 17: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 25: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA

Sep 27: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, CA

Sep 29: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Oct 02: Mexio City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

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