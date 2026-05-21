“I want to ensure my truth is told and set the record straight”: Tailgunner guitarist steps down following allegations against the rising heavy metal band’s bassist

Up-and-coming UK heavy metal band Tailgunner are splintering, as founding bassist Thomas Hewson takes a hiatus due to unspecified allegations and guitarist Rhea Thompson leaves the lineup.

Earlier this week, the London five-piece issued a statement saying that Hewson, who started the band in 2022, was taking time away while the claims against him got “properly addressed”.

“Tailgunner has been made aware of the recent allegations against Thomas,” they wrote on social media on Tuesday (May 19).

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“While he denies all wrongdoing, he will be stepping back from the band while this situation is properly addressed. We as a band take this matter very seriously, and we approach it responsibly and respectfully towards everyone involved.”

Today (May 21), guitarist Rhea Thompson announced that she’s permanently departing the band. She cites “moral and ethical concerns” and says that she was replaced for an upcoming tour without being notified.

“I want to ensure my truth is told and set the record straight regarding the current situation with Tailgunner,” she begins. “I will not be addressing any details involving the allegations, however I will confirm that, due to moral and ethical concerns, I am no longer playing for Tailgunner.”

She goes on to add, “Before any public statement was posted by Tailgunner, I became aware through the band’s social media activity and later through word of mouth that I have been replaced for the upcoming shows this summer.”

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She also claims that her attempts to communicate with her now-ex bandmates were ignored.

“At this point, I had never formally resigned, just stated that I am not comfortable playing with the band under the current circumstances,” she says.

“Due to the response from this, it became clear to me that stepping back was the only option, particularly as arrangements had already been made for the shows to move forward without my involvement.”

Thompson is “incredibly disappointed” but thanks those “who approached matters with compassion and support. Their actions have reminded me that there are still genuinely good people within the industry”.

She finishes: “I also hope that conversations like these can continue to encourage a safer, more respectful, and more supportive environment for women within the industry.”

The nature of the allegations against Hewson has still not been made public, and the bassist has not made his own statement on the matter. Metal Hammer has contacted Tailgunner’s representatives for comment.

Before the recent lineup fractures, Tailgunner were touted as one of the most promising young acts in the British scene. Their new, second album, Midnight Blitz, marked their debut on Napalm Records and was produced by ex-Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing.

The band had previously supported Downing’s project K.K.’s Priest and former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di’Anno on the road. At time of publication, they are still on the lineup for Download festival in Donington, UK next month.

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