Wells Valley: Matter As Regent

Intended as something of a departure, Wells Valley repurpose elements of the technical death metal that their frontman Filipe Correia is best known for.

Ghost Of You circles the senses with its bass-heavy pulsation, accentuated by licks that dance eerily in the spaces between Filipe’s snarls. He is at times nerve-shatteringly uncomfortable to listen to, his tense, high-pitched roars offset by equally stressed guitars, creating a cold, mechanical atmosphere.

The tracks work best when escalating tensions pay off in something explosive, a mark the band occasionally miss, but atone for with the stampeding leviathan unleashed on Sacred Mountain.

Evidently big fans of Neurosis, Wells Valley at times wear their influences too obviously. Star Over Wheel screams Gojira, but despite this their depth and deftness of touch holds much potential.