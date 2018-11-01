Ultimate Ears Roll 2 speaker review

If you're after a super lightweight Bluetooth speaker that's so waterproof it can be submerged for 30 minutes to a depth of one metre, the Ultimate Ears Roll 2 could be the speaker for you. But how does it hold up against other Bluetooth speakers on the market? We asked TechRadar and WhatHiFi for their verdict.

TechRadar say...

If you need a waterproof speaker, TechRadar say the Ultimate Ears Roll 2 is "the compact pool companion you've been waiting for."

They go on to highlight the speaker's clarity and wireless range, alongside its waterproofing, but point out that if you don't necessarily want a waterproof speaker than the Ultimate Ears Boom 2 might be a better option.

"There are no doubt other options out there but, if you want a speaker with a wild design, exceptional clarity around the mids and highs, an unbeatable wireless range and don't mind a lack of low-end, Ultimate Ears's Roll 2 is the epitome of water-resilient audio equipment."

What Hi-Fi say...

"The UE Roll 2 shows just how much it got right the first time round, with so many features hiding in that tiny design," say What Hi-Fi, pointing toward the amount of bang for your buck with the Ultimate Ears' Roll 2.

They also mention that the sound quality has improved and the price has dropped, while keeping the speaker's distinctive look.

"If you’re after a compact, portable speaker that sounds great and is genuinely fun to use, we can’t recommend the Roll 2 highly enough."

