Steven Wilson: Get All You Deserve

Since it has become evident that every band on the planet is morally and legally obliged to release a live DVD at every opportunity, the desultory nature of most such enterprises has been routinely and brutally exposed. You may thank the nebulous deity of your choice, then, that Steven Wilson exists.

In keeping with the meticulous and passionate manner in which he makes music, Get All You Deserve breathes fresh life into the notion of a live performance film, delivering breathtaking sounds and eye-mincing visuals to match.

Recorded at a sell-out show at Mexico City’s legendary Teatro Metropolitan venue during the great man’s 2011 Grace For Drowning tour, this is not just a mesmerising document of a superb band performing wildly original music but also a celebration of the magic that happens when an artist creates without fear or safety net.

From the electrifying prog rush of No Twilight Within The Courts Of The Sun through to the hissing menace of the title track, this is what your 5.1 surround sound system – and your ears – were made for.