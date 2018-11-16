Ohhms: Exist album review

It takes a brave band to attempt a concept album based on animal rights and veganism. Exist explores the meat trade, animal testing and humanity’s apathy towards it all.

Opening track Subjects is a 22-minute odyssey through the psyche of an animal born into captivity.

Bolstered by sludgy stoner riffs, it explores various moods and movements, evolving through a cavernous void into something monstrous, as vocalist Paul Waller embodies different animals at the climax.

For a band in their infancy, Ohhms are unafraid to experiment with their initially doom-laden sound, breeding mesmeric, tumbling riffs with frantic punk and post-metal to create a hybrid of heaviness – one that’s free to roam and find new sounds to feed on.

For Fans Of: Pallbearer, Boss Keloid, Mastodon