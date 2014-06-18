Kitten Pyramid: Uh-Oh!

You could say there are almost too many ideas in here. Almost. But the Burton-on-Trent five-piece smash glam, prog, indie, Mariachi and boozy trinkleider quite brilliantly into one joyful debut.

Uh-Oh! may initially come over as punch-drunk Cardiacs-powered knockabout, but there’s calm and pathos too within this dauntless pandemonium. At the core is the soundtrack to band leader Scott Milligan’s Polish uncle’s immigrant travails, balanced in a way that, against Gliding’s chamber pop melancholy and the folksong weepy, Traffic, we’ve got football terrace yell-a-longs Whale and Marmalade to blow the indie rock doors off.

On stage, KP is a sprawling, 14-strong beast of backing singers, brass and strings, plus Milligan centrestage, dressed as a psychiatric nurse. Like Super Furry Animals and Earl Brutus before them they make serious rock music for silly people. And presented in this immaculate fashion, it’s no joke.