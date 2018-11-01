JBL Xtreme speaker review

The JBL Xtreme is splash-proof, lasts up to 15-hours, and offers connectivity for up to three smartphones or tablets. Not bad, right? But what do techy experts TechRadar and What Hi-Fi think about it in the world of Bluetooth speakers ? We find out!

What Hi-Fi say...

Despite criticisms about the speaker's bass, What Hi-Fi award the JBL Xtreme with a 5-star review, paying particular attention to its "bold and powerful" sound.

Although they admit you might have to play around the the EQ on your phone to truly get the best out of the JBL Xtreme, What Hi-Fi say it's a worthwhile and versatile speaker, "with which you can certainly have a lot of fun."

TechRadar say...

TechRadar has spent a lot time comparing the JBL Xtreme with its cousin, the Infinity One, and admit that while the sound quality isn't as good, it's still a great speaker.

"Sound quality, battery performance and the splashproof design are on-par with what you'd expect for the price."

They go on to say that the JBL Xtreme is well-suited to the outdoors and much more robust than the Infinity one, although the sound fidelity doesn't quite match up.

"There are a bunch of speakers available that do everything that the JBL Xtreme can do for less money," they add, highlighting the Ultimate Ears Boom as a better alternative.

"However, JBL's speaker smashes them all with superior sound quality and battery life, coming together to make for a smart purchase, if you have the money."