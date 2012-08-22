Harvest: Chasing Time

As a Catalan/Dutch prog band, Harvest must surely reside in a category of one. Four fifths of the Barcelona-based act are from Catalonia; vocalist Monique van der Kolk adds the Dutch ingredient. The band walk a nicely judged line between progressive and melodic rock.

Some influences are readily apparent on Chasing Time, the more accessible elements of modern Marillion foremost amongst them. Harvest supported them on a tour date in Barcelona in 2009, and included their version of Waiting To Happen on debut album Underground Community, released that year.

Harvest have managed to rope guitarist Steve Rothery in to play on In Debris, and they’ve also landed themselves another notable guest in former Pallas singer Alan Reed. Roundabout makes for a promisingly spirited and upbeat opening salvo, with that initially positive impression cemented by Intuition And The Spell.

Some songs on Chasing Time work better than others, and The Machine is notably forgettable. Ever an assuring prog presence, Reed duets to great effect with van der Kolk on the largely acoustic Time Lapse and Rothery gives a memorable turn on his tune.