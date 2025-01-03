“As pictorial histories go, it’s as smart and surprising as Cardiacs themselves”: A Big Book And A Band And A Whole World Window by Aaron Tanner

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Following books on Residents, Ministry and Butthole Surfers, Melodic Virtue owner Aaron Tanner’s attention has turned to the UK’s favourite cult group, the love-‘em-or- hate-‘em Cardiacs.

This 300-page coffee-table-sized celebration is assembled with the blessing of Jim Smith, co-founder and brother of the late Tim, the captain of Cardiacs’ ship. This ensures access to tonnes of unseen images and documents as well as unreleased music from the band’s first incarnation as Cardiac Arrest, served up as an accompanying 7” vinyl.

The personality of the band leaps from every page, and the hand-written, photocopied, texturised art style is pleasingly DIY. The legacy of their deranged, dazzling output is writ large through the testimonials of band members and famous fans, from Shane Embury of Napalm Death to Styx’s Todd Sucherman.

As pictorial histories go, it’s as smart and surprising as Cardiacs themselves; the personal touches are welcome amid the effervescent madness. A handbook for freedom of expression, whether the music appeals or not.

Cardiacs: A Big Book And A Band And A Whole World Window is on sale now via Melodic Virtue.