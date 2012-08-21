Binah: Hallucinating In Resurrecture

Although there is much to be said for death metal’s ongoing evolution, there is something deeply satisfying about hearing the genre’s most ancient principles being revived for the modern era. A British three-piece with impeccable underground credentials, Binah may have no chance of attracting the post-ProTools hordes, but for anyone raised on the grim splendour of early Morbid Angel, Immolation and Asphyx, Hallucinating In Resurrecture provides an invigorating gust of foul air.

Horribly dark and sonically dense, hellish epics like Morbid Obumbration and The Emissary get the balance between incisive riffing and claustrophobic atmosphere absolutely right, and with numerous outbreaks of subtly melodic soloing fighting through the pitch-black clangour, this deftly covers all deathly bases.

Peaking with the eerie descent into madness of Crepuscular Transcendence, Binah sound like old souls with an acute understanding of how DM, when done right, brings the horrors of reality and the hazy allure of the abyss together. A vibrant and extraordinary salute to the ancient ones.