“Their own songs, freed from the dated sonics of their recorded counterparts, benefit most from the live treatment”: Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe’s An Evening Of Yes Music Plus returns in 4-disc set

Following the release of their sole, self-titled studio album in June 1989, Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe embarked on an extensive and well-received world tour.

With the Chris Squire-led Yes languishing in a singerless limbo in Los Angeles, the offshoot tour was the closest fans would get to the Yes live experience throughout 1989 and early 1990.

Recorded at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California on September 9, 1989, An Evening Of Yes Music Plus was originally broadcast on the King Biscuit Flower Hour radio show and as a pay-per-view concert film, before being commercially released in 1993 on double CD and in 1997 on the then-new DVD format. While the former was reissued in 2006, this is the first time the audio and visual elements have been brought together in one package.

An Evening Of Yes Music Plus does what it says on the tin, mixing a cross-section of songs by their then-former band with a decent helping of tracks from the ABWH album and a scattering of solo songs. The first half-hour features each of the four musicians taking time in the spotlight for what amount to ‘solo’ sets.

Jon Anderson’s acoustic medley takes in a plaintive Time And A Word, Yes’s 80s megahit Owner Of A Lonely Heart and ABWH stinker Teakbois. Steve Howe fuses his instrumental workout Clap with Yes’s Mood For A Day; and Rick Wakeman goes full solo with a fluid Gone But Not Forgotten and busy, bright renditions of Catherine Parr and Merlin The Magician. By contrast, Bill Bruford’s sample-heavy electronic drum solo sounds like an antiquated music shop demo recording of space-age percussion.

Also impressive is the anthemic Order Of The Universe, where even Bruford’s syn-drum break works

Unsurprisingly, the Yes canon is heavily represented, with And You And I, Close To The Edge, Starship Trooper and Roundabout all rolled out. But it’s the ABWH songs, freed from the dated late 80s sonics of their recorded counterparts, that benefit most from the live treatment.

There’s a strong version of Birthright, featuring a more pronounced acoustic feel; and a sparkling, organic Brother Of Mine, with bassist Jeff Berlin –standing in for regular ABWH member Tony Levin, sidelined with hepatitis – on fluent form. Also impressive is the anthemic Order Of The Universe, where even Bruford’s syn-drum break works, despite sounding enjoyably like laser sound FX from a vintage arcade game.

Within 18 months of this recording, the quartet had been re-absorbed into the main band in time for the Union debacle. Yet this remains a fine reminder of an excellent, if fleeting, part in the Yesstory.

An Evening Of Yes Music Plus is on sale now via Esoteric Recordings.