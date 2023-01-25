ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons announces summer UK and Europe tour dates

ZZ Top guitarist Billy F Gibbons is coming to the UK and Europe this coming summer for a run of festival appearances and headline shows.

The gigs will see the legendary guitarist fronting a 'power trio' featuring guitarist Austin Hanks and former Guns N' Roses/The Cult/Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum. The group will visit 12 countries on their 20 shows, launching the trek on June 10 at the Sweden Rock Festival.

The maestro will call at:

Jun 10: Sweden Rock Festival, Sölvesborg, SWE

Jun 12: Tampere, Finland @ Tampere Hall, FIN

Jun 13: Helsinki House of Culture, FIN

Jun 15: Oslo Sentrum Scene, NOR

Jun 17: Copenhell Festival, Copenhagen, DEN

Jun 19: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, GER

Jun 20: Frankfurt Batschkapp, GER

Jun 21: Nurenburg Lowensaal, GER

Jun 23: Leipzig Parkbuhne, GER

Jun 24: Cologne E-Werk, GER

Jun 25: Winterbach Salier Halle, GER

Jun 26: Praha O2 Universium, CZE

Jun 28: Vienna Gasometer, AUS

Jun 29: Zurich Volkshaus, SWI



Jul 02: London O2 Shepard's Bush Empire, UK

Jul 03: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Jul 05: Festival Pause Guitare, Albi, FRA

Jul 06: Paris Olympia, FRA

Jul 09: Bospop Festival, Weert, HOL

Jul 11: Bournemouth, O2 Academy, UK

Gibbons is one of a long list of rock legends guesting on the forthcoming album from Ian Hunter.



The star-studded Defiance Part 1 album will features appearances from Ringo Starr, Guns N' Roses duo Slash and Duff McKagan, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, film star/Hollywood Vampires guitarist Johnny Depp, Stone Temple Pilots trio Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz, Aerosmith's Brad Whitford, and the late Jeff Beck and Taylor Hawkins among others.

Gibbons appears on a song titled Kiss N’Make Up alongside Hawkins and actor/musician Billy Bob Thornton.



