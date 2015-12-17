ZZ Top co-writer Wilks readies first album in 10 years

Texan guitarist Van Wilks will next month release 21st Century Blues, his first album in 10 years.

It includes his own take on Drive By Lover, a track he co-wrote with Billy Gibbons for ZZ Top’s 2012 album La Futura.

Wilks – who appears on ZZ Top’s 2014 DVD Live At Montreaux Jazz Festival – says: “We played around with the idea of years in South Austin. It was forgotten until Billy asked me if I could revive it, or even remember it.

“I sent him a few vignettes from a barely-working cassette, and a few hours later he played me the track from an LA studio. ‘Whip up some words,’ he said.”

Of his own version he adds: “Billy came out to the studio and we messed it up just right for my take.”

Gibbons says: “The playing technique Van possesses is remarkable – great style, and a very Texas-tasteful approach.”

21st Century Blues is officially released on January 29 via Texas 51 Records but it’s available now.

Van Wilks 21st Century Blues Tracklist