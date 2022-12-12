ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd announce co-headlining Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour

Veteran American rock n' roll institutions ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd are joining forces for a co-headlining arena and amphitheatre tour next summer.

The smartly-titled The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour will kick off on July 21 at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida and run through to September 17, when the Texan boogie brothers and the Jacksonville Florida Southern Rock godfathers will bring the curtain down in Camden, New Jersey at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion.

The full list of dates is:

Jul 21: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Jul 23: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 28: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR

Jul 29: Fort Worth Dickies Arena, TX

Jul 30: Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX



Aug 07: Denver Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 10: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 11: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 13: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 17: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Aug 19: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 20: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 25: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 26: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Aug 27: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON



Sep 01: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Sep 02: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Sep 03: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Sep 08: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Sep 09: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Sep 10: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Sep 15: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC

Sep 17: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ



Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 16, at 10am local time on LiveNation.com



The sole surviving original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd recently referred to the band as "a tribute band" and expressed his appreciation for the support fans have displayed towards the group.

"It's a tribute band right now, and everybody knows it's not the original," guitarist Gary Rossington told Rolling Stone. "Everybody who comes to see us is told that during the show, and probably knows before they even get there. But people still come to hear it live."



"Me, Allen [Collins] and Ronnie [Van Zant] started this band with a dream of making it big, and that dream came true. They’d love it if their music was still being played when they’re gone."