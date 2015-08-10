Zombies Still Got That Hunger

Veteran rockers The Zombies will release their 6th album Still Got That Hunger on October 9 via The End Records/ADA

The follow-up to 2011’s Breathe Out, Breathe In was produced by Chris Potter as part of a new record deal for the group.

Mainman Rod Argent says: “We’re really excited to be signing our new album to The End Records – it somehow seems fitting that it should be released on a Brooklyn based label, as our very first American concerts way back in 1964 took place at The Brooklyn Fox Theatre.”

The Zombies launched a PledgeMusic drive last September to raise funds for the project while giving fans exclusive access to the recording process as part of a successful crowdfunding campaign.

The band add: “We couldn’t be more excited. We’re really looking forward to this new chapter for The Zombies. Not only are we going to be touring constantly over the next few months – including a historic tour with original members – but we have this new album coming out and a lot of very exciting things are happening.

“This couldn’t be possible if it weren’t for the incredible fans who have stuck by us for so long. Thank you to everyone for the constant love and support, it’s because of you that we’ve Still Got That Hunger, so thank you all.”

The Zombies debuted some of the new tracks during their 2015 dates – which included appearances at Great Escape and Glastonbury – and a rare acoustic performance by Argent and vocalist Colin Blunstone at London’s Union Chapel.

The band will launch a US tour late next month that will see the first live performances of 1968’s Odessey And Oracle, which featured the Top 5 US hit Time Of The Season.

All four surviving original members will perform the album in its entirety, with Argent and frontman Blunstone joined by original bassist Chris White and drummer Hugh Grundy for their first American tour together in five decades.

The shows will also feature the current Zombies’ line-up with bassist Jim Rodford, his son Steve Rodford on drums and session guitarist Tom Toomey performing material from Still Got That Hunger.