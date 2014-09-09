The Zombies launch pledge campaign

Veteran rockers The Zombies are recording a new album – and they want fans to get involved.

The group, led by Colin Blunstone and Rod Argent, released Breathe Out, Breathe In in 2011 and plans are in place for the follow-up.

And they’re offering fans exclusive access to the recording process if they pledge cash to their crowdfunding campaign.

Argent says on their PledgeMusic page: “One thing that’s always been incredibly important to us is the creation of new music. We’ve done this for so many years and it still gives us the same buzz. But what present day technology enables us to do is share this process with you guys.

“This has never been available before and we would love to take you on this journey with us and let you have bits and pieces from the studio, some snips of new tracks as we lay them down – give you access to all sorts of things which are not available to anybody else outside of the pledge campaign.

“We’ve only just started to write the material for the new album but the process has started and we’d love to involve you in it.”

With 67 days to go, they’ve reached 75% of their goal and along with studio updates, they’re offering those who get involved a variety of perks including hand-written lyric sheets, a vinyl pressing of the album once complete, the chance to introduce the band live, and items of clothing they’ve worn on stage.