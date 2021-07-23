Zeal & Ardor share punishing new single Erase

Zeal & Ardor have released their second single of 2021, Erase.

Manuel Gagneux‘s band returned in May with the pulverising Run, and following a deceptively low key intro, where Gagneux sings "We're the only ones left alive", Erase is every bit as punishingly intense.

Run and Erase are tasters for the Swiss avant-metal band’s forthcoming self-titled third album, which has yet to get a release date. Gagneux previously described Run as “just a vanguard of what lies ahead.” The new album will be the follow-up to 2018’s much-acclaimed Strange Fruit.



The band return to the UK and Ireland in May/June 2022 for six shows with Swedish tech-metal trailblazers Meshuggah. Tickets are on sale now for the following shows:

May 26 Nottingham Rock City

May 28 Manchester Academy

May 29 Bristol O2 Academy

May 30 Glasgow Barrowlands

Jun 1 Dublin Olympia, IRE

Jun 3 London Royal Albert Hall