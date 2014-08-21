Zappa reissue revealed

Frank Zappa’s 1974 album Apostrophe (‘) is to get a vinyl reissue to mark its 40th anniversary.

The album has been fully remastered and cut directly from the original quarter-inch stereo analogue master tapes and will be presented on 180-gram vinyl. It was remastered by Chris Bellman and Bernie Grundman.

The album features Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow, a track that would become Zappa’s first chart single in the US, while the album itself would peak at number 10 on the Billboard chart – Zappa’s highest charting position.

The 40th anniversary edition of Apostrophe (‘) is the latest album to be restored by the Zappa Family Trust, and Joe Travers, the Zappa Archives Vaultmaster, is working alongside Bellman on future album releases.

Zappa was posthumously inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1995 and received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997.

Apostrophe (’) will be released on October 20.

Tracklist

Side one

Don’t Eat The Yellow Snow Nanook Rubs It St. Alfonzo’s Pancake Breakfast Father O’Blivion Cosmik Debris

Side two