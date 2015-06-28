Anselmo open to Pantera reunion

Phil Anselmo says he’d hook up with former Pantera bandmates Vinnie Paul and Rex Brown again in a “heartbeat” if given the chance.

The Down and Superjoint Ritual frontman reports he’d only do it to honour the memory of guitarist Dimebag Darrell Abbott, who was shot and killed while onstage with Damageplan in 2004.

Anselmo tells The Metal Den: “If everybody was on board, I would do it in a fucking heartbeat.

“It would be in honour of our fallen brother Dimebag – that would motivate me to do it for no other reason, other than the contingency of people who want to see it or the whole generation or two that missed out on it.

“I get all sides of it, so count me in. Believe me, if the phone call came tomorrow I’d be the first one doing pushups!”

But Anselmo adds a note of caution, saying that chances of it happening are slim as he, bassist Rex Brown and drummer Vinnie Paul are busy with their own careers.

He continues: “The truth of the whole matter is I have moved on – and I move forward. And I think Vinnie Paul has done the same thing, and I think Rex has moved in his own direction.

“We could talk in circles all day but the truth is that if you don’t have the willingness of the remaining living members, then it’s not there. We had plenty of offers. But Vince is doing what he wants to do and all we can do is respect that.”

Hellyeah sticksman Paul said last year that while there was no bad blood between the surviving Pantera members, he had no interest in seeing them again.

Anselmo will head out on US tour with Superjoint next month and revealed he’s writing material for a future release.

Jul 10: Oklahoma Diamond Ballroom, OK

Jul 11: Houston Fitzgerald’s, TX

Jul 12: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

Jul 14: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

Jul 15: Flint Machine Shop, MI

Jul 17: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

Jul 18: Lancaster Chameleon Club, PA

Jul 19: Huntington V Club, WV

Jul 21: Greensboro Greene Street, NC

Jul 23: Clarksville Warehouse Live, TN

Jul 24: Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall, FL

Jul 25: Shreveport Warehouse, LA