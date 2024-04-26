Hear Yungblud's cover of the Kiss classic I Was Made For Lovin' You

Pop-punk rascal Yungblud has unveiled a cover of Kiss’s classic 1979 hit I Was Made For Lovin’ You. Taken from the soundtrack to the forthcoming Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt-starring action-comedy The Fall Guy, it sees him reworking the swaggering rock anthem into part plaintive piano ballad, part stomping pop-rock epic and part lighter-waving singalong. The full soundtrack to the film will follow on May 3. It’s been quite the year for I Was Made For Lovin’ You: the original version recently featured in the monster-mash-up extravaganza Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Yungblud recently announced details of his own festival Bludfest, taking place at Milton Keynes Bowl on August 11 and featuring recent Yungblud collaborator Lil Yachty, The Damned, Soft Play and more on the line-up. Posting on X (formerly Twitter) about the idea behind the festival in March, Yungblud said, “"Five years ago we imagined a world of our own. In Bludfest we are physically going to build one. This will be a physical safe space where people can come and celebrate the ideologies of this community - where unity, individuality and love is the main focus and we bring the world of Yungblud to fucking life right before your eyes. I wanted to build an experience where anyone can be completely themselves, with their friends, their family or completely on their own. I want to create an experience that blurs the lines of genre, destroys the limitation of imagination, cuts the corporate bullshit and is all about people coming together."

The Fall Guy stars Gosling as a stunt man who gets pulled into a nefarious criminal plot. Directed by former real life stuntman David Leitch, it’s based on the 1980s TV series of the same name.

Listen to Yungblud’s version of I Was Made For Lovin’ You below: