"Five years ago we imagined a world of our own. In Bludfest we are going to build one." Yungblud just announced his own festival taking place in Milton Keynes in August - and Lil Yachty, Soft Play and The Damned are amongst the bands playing

By Merlin Alderslade
published

Yungblud has his own festival now, and it's happening this summer!

Yungblud on stage
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yungblud has announced his own, personally-curated festival, happening this summer in the UK, and it'll feature legendary bands and cutting edge artists alike. Titled Bludfest, the event will take place at the iconic Milton Keynes Bowl on Sunday August 11, and features Yungblud himself headlining, with a support bill including rap star Lil Yachty, American singer-songwriter Nessa Barrett, UK punks Soft Play, punk rock legends The Damned, rising starlet Lola Young and nu gen artist Jazmin Bean.

"Five years ago we imagined a world of our own," Yungblud said on Twitter. "In Bludfest we are physically going to build one. This will be a physical safe space where people can come and celebrate the ideologies of this community - where unity, individuality and love is the main focus and we bring the world of Yungblud to fucking life right before your eyes. I wanted to build an experience where anyone can be completely themselves, with their friends, their family or completely on their own. I want to create an experience that blurs the lines of genre, destroys the limitation of imagination, cuts the corporate bullshit and is all about people coming together."

The festival was officially announced following a surprise Yungblud show in Camden, London earlier today, where the Doncaster favourite played a short set of four songs to an intimate audience of a few hundred fans.

Presale tickets will be available from this Thursday, March 21, at 10am UK time, with general onsale happening at 10am the following day. Fans can sign up to the official Bludfest website to get access to presale codes. 

See the official poster for the first ever Bludfest below.

See more
Merlin Alderslade
Merlin Alderslade
Executive Editor, Louder

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He is also probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 