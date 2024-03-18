"Five years ago we imagined a world of our own. In Bludfest we are going to build one." Yungblud just announced his own festival taking place in Milton Keynes in August - and Lil Yachty, Soft Play and The Damned are amongst the bands playing

Yungblud has announced his own, personally-curated festival, happening this summer in the UK, and it'll feature legendary bands and cutting edge artists alike. Titled Bludfest, the event will take place at the iconic Milton Keynes Bowl on Sunday August 11, and features Yungblud himself headlining, with a support bill including rap star Lil Yachty, American singer-songwriter Nessa Barrett, UK punks Soft Play, punk rock legends The Damned, rising starlet Lola Young and nu gen artist Jazmin Bean.

"Five years ago we imagined a world of our own," Yungblud said on Twitter. "In Bludfest we are physically going to build one. This will be a physical safe space where people can come and celebrate the ideologies of this community - where unity, individuality and love is the main focus and we bring the world of Yungblud to fucking life right before your eyes. I wanted to build an experience where anyone can be completely themselves, with their friends, their family or completely on their own. I want to create an experience that blurs the lines of genre, destroys the limitation of imagination, cuts the corporate bullshit and is all about people coming together."

The festival was officially announced following a surprise Yungblud show in Camden, London earlier today, where the Doncaster favourite played a short set of four songs to an intimate audience of a few hundred fans.

Presale tickets will be available from this Thursday, March 21, at 10am UK time, with general onsale happening at 10am the following day. Fans can sign up to the official Bludfest website to get access to presale codes.

See the official poster for the first ever Bludfest below.

BLUDFEST. 11th of AUGUST. Milton Keynes bowl. 7+ artists. £49.50. 🖤🇬🇧🖤PRE-SALE THURSDAY 10am (🇬🇧) GENERAL ONSALE FRIDAY 10am (🇬🇧) sign up to link in bio to obtain pre-sale codes. https://t.co/eVVzd1wS1C 5 years ago we imagined a world of our own. In @blud_fest we are… pic.twitter.com/01ceNARgeCMarch 18, 2024 See more