Young Papa Nihil is back in the new Ghost video for Mary On A Cross

Ghost revisit their 60s shenanigans from 2019 on new lyric video for viral hit, Mary On A Cross

Papa Nihil
Ghost have been teasing us over the past couple of days with random Santa Claus appearances and mysterious references to the fictional 1969 gig that was the centre-piece of their Kiss The Go-Goat video, and now, in an official lyric video for viral smash hit Mary On A Cross, the band are indeed revisiting their 60s shenanigans. 

The video sees the return of a young Papa Nihil, the lovably grumpy patriarch of Ghost's world who fronted the original Kiss The Go-Goat video, singing the lyrics of Mary On A Cross as they are flashed across the screen. 

Watch the video below (and do feel free to have a singalong). 

While Mary On A Cross was originally the b-side for Kiss The Go-Goat upon the latter's release in 2019, it took on a life of its own in 2022 courtesy of its use in a TikTok trend that went viral. The song has since become Ghost's most-streamed single, three years after it was first made available.

Earlier this year, Ghost mainman Tobias Forge revealed to Metal Hammer that he first caught wind of Mary On A Cross going viral courtesy of his young daughter, who spotted the song blowing up on TikTok. "I think it was my daughter who spotted it first," Forge explained. "She said, 'I heard Mary On A Cross on TikTok.' She's done that before with other songs. Then I was summoned to a label meeting and they were like, 'Are you aware of what's going on?', and they started presenting stats."

Ghost's latest album, Impera, landed earlier this year to critical acclaim.

