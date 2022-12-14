Santa Claus seems to be driving around LA handing out Ghost merch and no one is quite sure why

It's been a banner year for Ghost. From releasing their epic Impera album - crowned the metal record of 2022 by the critics of Metal Hammer - to playing arena shows around the world, to seeing their 2019 track Mary On A Cross go viral thanks to TikTok, it's all coming up Milhouse for Tobias Forge and his spooky crew.

And, it seems, the Swedish ghouls aren't done yet. Last night (Tuesday December 13), reports emerged of a truck driving around Los Angeles pumping out Mary On A Cross accompanied by a fella dressed as Santa Claus, who was handing out Ghost merch to happy passers-by.

Some theories suggest this was connected to a local event being put on by California rock radio station KROQ - KROQ's Almost Acoustic Christmas - while others pointed to Ghost also teasing something new on their own social media channels that's apparently linked to Mary On A Cross itself. Whatever the hell is going on, it looks fun and we want in.

Check out some images of the curious LA goings-on courtesy of some Ghost fan accounts below.

As mentioned, Ghost are currently teasing that appears to be a thematic follow-up to their 2019 single Kiss The Go-Goat - the 60s-inspired banger that featured Mary On A Cross as its b-side. Early this morning on Instagram, the band posted a fake gig ticket for a Ghost show marked as having happened on September 13, 1969, accompanied by the caption: 'We wish to inform you one man’s garbage is another’s treasure. Link in stories.' We believe the ticket is a reference to the Kiss The Go-Goat video, which depicted Ghost patriarch Papa Nihil playing a show in the 60s.

In the band's Instagram stories, the plot thickens: one story depicts Instagram user @romangnavarro finding a tape recording of the aforementioned 60s gig, while another links to what appears to be an upcoming, new lyric video for Mary On A Cross.

How do all these things tie together? Only Papa Emeritus knows, it seems. With the lyric video set to premier at 3pm GMT today (December 14), we likely won't have to wait too long for some answers.