You can now book a Brazilian ju-jitsu session with Tool's Maynard James Keenan

For those out there looking to up their self defence skills, Maynard James Keenan will be hosting an introductory class to Brazilian jiu-jitsu next month in Cottonwood, Arizona.

The lesson will take place in a BJJ facility in Verde Valley on February 11, and will see the Tool frontman offer "An Introduction to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu”.

If you're unfamiliar with the martial arts form, BJJ is a combat sport built on grappling your opponent to the ground, and then putting them into a submission hold.

Keenan is more than qualified to teach, being something of an expert himself. In fact, the singer proved his strength and skill in the sport to a full audience back in 2020 when he apprehended a stage invader during a London show. After clocking him, he flipped him over, pinned him to the ground and sat on him. Perhaps he'll play this footage to his class during the lesson to prove his credentials.

Speaking to Metal Hammer in 2015, MJK said of the practice: “Jiu-jitsu is about finding your boundaries. It’s a humbling experience, because there’s always somebody who’s much better than you are.

"If you can get your head around that and accept that and really just be concerned about yourself, learn about your boundaries, learn about your place in the world, then you can exceed and move forward with whatever limitations you have.”

Promoting the once-in-a-lifetime class, the martial arts school post on their social media: "Heads up to any Jiu Jitsu aficionados traveling to AZ to attend the Super Bowl. Cottonwood is just a short drive north from Phx. Maynard James Keenan will be hosting “An Introduction to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu” on Sat, Feb 11th at the new Verde Valley BJJ facility.

"This is a detailed orientation for Beginners, White belts, and Blue belts. Upper belts are welcome to attend. There will be 2 sessions and space is limited. Visit verdevalleybjj.com for details. To book your spot, call 928-963-6173 or email coordinator@verdevalleybjj.com".

Last month, it was announced that Tool would be headlining Welcome To Rockville festival in Florida. Topping the bill alongside them will be Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold and Pantera.

Also set to share the stage with the four legendary bands will be Deftones, Rob Zombie, Godsmack, Evanescence, Incubus, Queens of the Stone Age, Alice Cooper, The Mars Volta, Puscifer, I Prevail, Chevelle, Coheed & Cambria, Hardy and Trivium, among others.

Taking place at the hallowed grounds of “The World Center of Rock" Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, Welcome To Rockville will kick off on May 18 and come to a close on May 21.