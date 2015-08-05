Yossi Sassi covers Opeth's Bleak

Former Orphaned Land guitarist Yossi Sassi has released a live video featuring his cover of Opeth track Bleak.

The original track appeared on the Swedish band’s 2001 album Blackwater Park – and Sassi calls his version “Oriental Metal.”

He’s joined on stage in Tel Aviv, Israel by vocalist Sapir Fox, bassist Or Lubianiker, guitarist Ben Azar, percussionist Roei Fridman and drummer Shay Ifrah.

Sassi – who previously covered Pink Floyd’s High Hopes – released second solo album Desert Butterflies last year.