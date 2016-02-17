Yossi Sassi names 3rd album

Yossi Sassi has confirmed his third album will be entitled Roots And Roads – and it’ll be the first to be released under the banner of the Yossi Sassi Band.

The former Orphaned Land man has also promised a number of surprises, as pre-ordering begins to help fund the recording process.

Sassi says: “This release hopefully includes more vocally-driven songs than before, featuring some guest vocalists that you haven’t seen before in my project.

“Overall it really shows a nice evolution from the material I used to compose for Orphaned Land, and my solo work. I think you’ll appreciate it.”

Former Guns N’Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal will contribute once again, while Sassi’s daughter Danielle will make her studio debut on flute.

Roots And Roads is expected at the end of May this year. Further details will be revealed in due course. The pre-order includes a number of purchase options.