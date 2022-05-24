Yes to play pre-tour club warm-up show

Prog legends Yes will play a small club show in Devon in June as a warm-up for their upcoming The Album Series UK dates, on which the band will celebrate their Close To The Edge album in it's 50th anniversary year.
The band will play the 400-capacity The Wharf in Tavistock on June 12. The show has an early start of 6.30pm (doors open at 5pm) in which Roger Dean will present the band and conduct a Q+A, with the band then performing a two-hour live set.
Tickets are priced at £60 plus a £4.20 booking fee and are available here.
Yes recently announced that drummer Alan White would not be involved in the upcoming UK tour dates due to health issues. His place will be taken by former World Trade and Asia drummer Jay Schellen.
Yes The Album Series Close To The Edge 2022 UK and Ireland tour
Jun 15: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Jun 17: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Jun 18: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Jun 20: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Jun 21: London Royal Albert Hall
Jun 22: York Barbican
Jun 24: Birmingham Symphony Hall
Jun 26: Newcastle City Hall
Jun 28: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland
Jun 29: Cork Opera House, Ireland
Tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows. For full details and to book tickets for all shows go to venue website or the band's website where you can also book Meet and Greets with the band.