Yes to play pre-tour club warm-up show

Prog legends Yes will play a small club show in Devon in June as a warm-up for their upcoming The Album Series UK dates, on which the band will celebrate their Close To The Edge album in it's 50th anniversary year.

The band will play the 400-capacity The Wharf in Tavistock on June 12. The show has an early start of 6.30pm (doors open at 5pm) in which Roger Dean will present the band and conduct a Q+A, with the band then performing a two-hour live set.

Tickets are priced at £60 plus a £4.20 booking fee and are available here.

Yes recently announced that drummer Alan White would not be involved in the upcoming UK tour dates due to health issues. His place will be taken by former World Trade and Asia drummer Jay Schellen.

Yes The Album Series Close To The Edge 2022 UK and Ireland tour

Jun 15: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Jun 17: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Jun 18: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Jun 20: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Jun 21: London Royal Albert Hall

Jun 22: York Barbican

Jun 24: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Jun 26: Newcastle City Hall

Jun 28: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Jun 29: Cork Opera House, Ireland

Tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows. For full details and to book tickets for all shows go to venue website or the band's website where you can also book Meet and Greets with the band.