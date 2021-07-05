Yes to have symphonic album reissued

Yes are to have The Symphonic Music Of Yes reissued by Voiceprint Records on July 30.

The album was originally released through RCA Victor back in 1993 and saw Yes members Steve Howe, Bill Bruford and Jon Anderson involved in orchestra versions of a selection of Yes classics with former Jethro Tull arranger Dee Palmer and both the London Philharmonic Orchestra and the English Chamber Orchestra.

The album, which was engineered by Alan Parsons, also featured keyboard player Julian Colbeck, who performed with Yes offshoot Anderson Bruford Wakeman Howe and Steve Hackett, and bass player Tim Harries, who performed with Bill Bruford's Earthworks.

The album formed part of a series of releases that Palmer created, which also featured artists such as Genesis, The Beatles and Jethro Tull.

(Image credit: Voiceprint Records)

Yes: The Symphonic Music Of Yes

