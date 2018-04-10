Yes featuring ARW announce US tour dates

Yes featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin, Rick Wakeman have announced nine US dates to celebrate the band's 50th anniversary (new dates listed in bold, below). Quintessential Yes: The 50th Anniversary Tour will kicks off on August 26 with a show at the 500-capacity Whisky a Go Go venue on Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. Yes first headlined the venue in 1971 on the Fragile tour. More dates will be added.

The band have also announced some releases to mark the 50th anniversary of Yes's formation in 1967. In August, Warner Brothers will release a historical 2-CD/3-LP Yes anthology curated by band founder and singer Jon Anderson. This will be followed by a live CD and DVD recorded at the O2 Apollo in Manchester in March 2017.

Finally, Yes featuring ARW plan to release some new music in late 2018 or early 2019.

Meanwhile Yes (not featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin or Rick Wakeman, but featuring Steve Howe and Alan White) will be marking their own version of the anniversary with a 33-date tour of The US beginning in June. Last month, they premiered a new version of their 2011 album Fly From Here, with Benoit David's original vocals replaced by new recordings by Trevor Horn.

Jun 03: Park Sowińskiego, Warsaw, PL

Jun 05: Zelt Festival, Mannheim, DE

Jun 07: Sentrum Scene, Oslo, NO

Jun 09: Sweden Rock Festival, Solvesborg, SE

Jun 10: Vega, Copenhagen, DK

Jun 12: Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

Jun 13: York Barbican, York, UK

Jun 17: Stone Free Festival, London, UK

Aug 26: Whisky a Go Go , Los Angeles, CA

Aug 27: Humphrey’s By The Bay, San Diego, CA

Aug 29: Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA

Aug 31: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

Sep 01: Westgate Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV

Sep 03: Levitt Pavilion, Denver, CO

Sep 05: Riverside Theater, Milwaukee, WI

Sep 07: Ravinia, Chicago, IL

Sep 08: Hard Rock Live, Northfield, OH

Sep 09: Rose Music Center, Huber Heights, OH