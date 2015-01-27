Yes and Toto planning US tour?

Yes and Toto could be planning a US tour together, if comments by David Paich and Alan White are anything to go by.

The musicians were interviewed separately at the NAMM industry convention, and both were asked about their schedules for the year.

Toto keyboardist and vocalist Paich said: “I think we’re going to be touring the States with Yes – our heroes. We’re very excited.” He also mentioned the month of August.

Meanwhile, Yes drummer White said: “We’re just coming off the last album right now; we’re laying back, smelling the roses a bit, then we’ll be back at it.

“We’re looking forward to getting back out. I think we’re going to be touring with Toto.”

Yes launched 21st studio album Heaven And Earth – their first with vocalist Jon Davison – in July. Toto will release Toto XIV on March 23. It’s their first album since 2006’s Falling In Between, and their first studio work since reuniting in 2010.