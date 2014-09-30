Yes and IO Earth on board for Cruise To The Edge fest

Next year's floating prog festival Cruise To The Edge will feature Yes and IO Earth, as well as a bigger boat.

Cruise To The Edge 2015 will take place onboard the Norwegian Cruise Liner Pearl from November 15 to 19 and will sail from Miami, visiting Key West, Florida and a private island in the Bahamas.

The vessel will feature multiple stages of progressive rock music, 13 bars, 16 dining options a four-lane bowling alley and a rock climbing wall.

Bigelf, Anathema, Caravan, Allan Holdsworth and Messenger are among the other artists confirmed so far.

The festival organisers say: “This is truly a world event and we anticipate fan representation from over 30 countries throughout the world.

“Progressive rock is alive and well and we look forward to seeing all of our old friends while welcoming new family members later in 2015.”

For updates and ticket information, keep an eye on Cruise To The Edge website.