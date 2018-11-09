Yes add the final 7 artists to Cruise To The Edge 2019

Yes have finalised the lineup for next year’s Cruise To The Edge.

The Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance Of The Seas will sail from February 4-9, 2019, visiting Key West, Florida, and Cozumel, Mexico.

It was previously confirmed that Yes, Steve Hackett, Mike Portnoy, Riverside, Fish, Jordan Rudess, John Lodge, PFM, Frost*, Gazpacho, Enchant, Spock's Beard, Airbag, Magic Pie, Baraka, Electric Asturias, IO Earth, the David Cross Band, In Continuum, District 97, Fernando Perdomo, UniKuE, Marbin, and Alan Hewitt and One Nation would perform.

Now it’s been revealed that they’ll be joined by The Neal Morse Band, who will play a selection of fan favourites along with material from their upcoming album The Great Adventure.

Also confirmed today are The Sea Within, the supergroup featuring Roine Stolt, Jonas Reingold, Daniel Gildenlöw, Tom Brislin and Marco Minnemann. Guitarist Casey McPherson will step in for Gildenlöw for the performance, as he'll be on the road with Pain of Salvation.

The final additions to the 2019 event are Adrian Belew Power Trio, Focus, Haken, Brook Hansen and Rachel Flowers.

For further information and ticket details, visit the official Cruise To The Edge website.