Pomona hardcore quintet Xibalba released their brand new album ‘Tierra Y Libertad’ in Europe today – but we’re streaming it exclusively for you here. That’s right, American readers – you can get a sneak preview before the album hits your shelves tomorrow.

The band’s follow-up to 2012’ Hasta La Muerte was recorded at The Pit studio in Van Nuys and produced by Taylor Young (Nails, Twitching Tongues, Disgrace). Artist Dan Seagrave, the man responsible for Dismember, Entombed and Suffocation’s album artwork, was commissioned to paint the cover for their third full-length release.

Check out the album and artwork below.

Tierra Y Libertad is available now on CD and grey vinyl LP, direct through the Southern Lord store, digitally through BandCamp, and through All In Merch.