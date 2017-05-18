X Japan’s Yoshiki recovering after successful surgery

X Japan’s Yoshiki is recovering in Los Angeles after successful cervical artificial disc replacement surgery.

It was reported last week that he would have an emergency operation after suffering a herniated disc six months ago due to his intense drumming style.

Now a statement from the band’s management reports that everything went well at LA’s Cedars-Sinai Hospital – with Yoshiki now facing at least six months of recovery.

The statement reads: “Yoshiki underwent surgery for cervical artificial disc replacement on Tuesday at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. The operation was concluded successfully.

“His artificial disc replacement surgery required several hours of highly intricate skills by Dr. Neel Anand. Yoshiki is currently in stable condition.

“According to the doctor, he will have difficulty using his voice for a while after the surgery. He should regain his regular voice within the coming months as recovery progresses.”

The statement continues: “The incision is expected to heal partially over the next six weeks, and 90% recovery is expected over the next six months. However, the length of time it will take for Yoshiki to see improvement on the nerve pain that runs down his left arm is still unknown.

“In regards to the X Japan World Tour 2017 scheduled in July, the Yoshiki Premium Dinner Show dates in August and September, and other X Japan world tour dates, decisions will be made based on his recovery.”

Further updates will be released in due course.

